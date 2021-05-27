Two charged with child abandonment after baby left in hot car

Two people have been charged with child abandonment after a baby was left alone in a hot car in Mississauga.

According to Peel Regional Police (PRP), officers were called to the area of Tranmere Drive and Derry Road East on May 25 for reports of a child “alone in a vehicle in distress.”

Officers were able to remove the child – who is under the age of one – from the overheated vehicle. The infant was taken to hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

Environment Canada records show the temperature on Tuesday reached a high of 33°C in the region.

Investigators from the service’s Special Victims Unit have charged a 28-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman with failing to provide the necessities of life and abandoning a child.

Officers are working with the “appropriate community support services” to ensure the continued well-being of the child.

“Police are emphasizing the dangers of leaving children unattended in a vehicle especially as we enter the warm summer months,” PRP said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121, extension 3460.

Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers via at 1-800-222-8477.