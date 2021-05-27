Toronto's forecast calling for cool, windy weather this weekend

Hold on to your hats, Toronto.

The city is in for cooler, windy weather for the rest of May.

According to the Weather Network, rain is expected to start overnight on Thursday and last throughout Friday. A high of 10°C is expected tomorrow, with winds gusting up to 47 km/h. It will actually feel like a cool 7°C.

Saturday will see slightly calmer, warmer weather. A high of 16°C is in the forecast, with wind gusts up to 39 km/h expected.

The city will warm ever so slightly to 17°C on Sunday. Sunny skies are in the forecast, with wind gusts topping out at 21 km/h.

Temperatures are expected to rise back up over 20°C by next week, just in time for June.