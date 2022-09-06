Two Canadian teams qualify for the next Overwatch tournament

Written for Daily Hive by Kenneth Utama of Akshon Esports

As the final week of qualifiers comes to an end, both of Canada’s Overwatch League teams have punched their tickets to the 2022 Summer Showdown tournament.



The tournament taking place from September 8 to 11 at the Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto will give local fans a chance to watch both teams for the first time in action on Canadian soil.

Heading into the third quarter of the 2022 OWL season, both teams had been struggling. However, the Vancouver Titans and Toronto Defiant proved they deserved their playoff spot over the last four weeks of competition.

The Defiant was a middle-of-the-pack team coming into the Summer Showdown but was able to attain a 4-2 record over the course of the qualifier. They now go into the tournament tied for the third seed with the Houston Outlaws.

With the team’s steady improvement, they might be able to upset the rest of the pack and win it all infront of their hometown fans.



As for their westcoast counterparts, the Titans came into the qualifiers looking worse for wear with a 0-13 record. However, a new coach in David “dpei” Pei and a young upstart in DPS player Rene “k1ng” Rangel helped the team from Western Canada turn a new leaf.

Despite initially dropping a game against the Defiant, the Titans came in swinging and managed to not only secure their first win of the season, but go on a three-game winning streak to make the tournament cutoff.

Now, the stars have aligned so that the first Overwatch tournament in Canada will have both home representatives compete and represent the nation.

For more information on the Summer Showdown Tournament and to buy tickets, visit Overactive Media’s page with everything you need to know about the event.