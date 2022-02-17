Two-bedroom Toronto house sells for more than $1 million over asking
After just five days on the market, the sellers of a two-bedroom house in Toronto snagged an offer that was more than $1 million over the asking price.
The house, located at 75 Macpherson Avenue in Toronto’s Annex neighbourhood, hit the market with an asking price of $2,695,000 before quickly selling for a whopping $3,702,075 — $1,007,075 over asking.
For that price, the buyers got themselves a quaint yellow-brick home with two bedrooms and two bathrooms on a sizable 25×120-foot lot. As the listing describes it, the house is “an incredibly rare street-level alternative to condo living.”
Although the home appears to have been well kept with some modernizations added, it still has a number of classic features, like its arched doorways, large fireplace, and built-ins.
As is the case with many older homes, the kitchen is a bit tight on space, but the living areas and bedrooms are bright and airy. Downstairs, the basement is finished with its own kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom.
There’s also a decently-sized backyard that leads out to a two-car garage. And with parking space being a hot commodity in Toronto, there’s no doubt that would have been an added bonus to interested buyers.
- You might also like:
- This Toronto mansion is up for rent for $53,500 a month (PHOTOS)
- Toronto mansion with indoor basketball court and pool back on the market for $25M
Even though the house appears as if it would be entirely comfortable to live in as-is, the listing marketed the property with builders in mind. It points out that the home has a “charming facade to add on to” or that it’s “perhaps simply a building lot to create your modern masterpiece upon.”
But whether the new owners make any major changes to the property remains to be seen.