Two-bedroom Toronto house sells for more than $1 million over asking

After just five days on the market, the sellers of a two-bedroom house in Toronto snagged an offer that was more than $1 million over the asking price.

The house, located at 75 Macpherson Avenue in Toronto’s Annex neighbourhood, hit the market with an asking price of $2,695,000 before quickly selling for a whopping $3,702,075 — $1,007,075 over asking.

For that price, the buyers got themselves a quaint yellow-brick home with two bedrooms and two bathrooms on a sizable 25×120-foot lot. As the listing describes it, the house is “an incredibly rare street-level alternative to condo living.”

Although the home appears to have been well kept with some modernizations added, it still has a number of classic features, like its arched doorways, large fireplace, and built-ins.

As is the case with many older homes, the kitchen is a bit tight on space, but the living areas and bedrooms are bright and airy. Downstairs, the basement is finished with its own kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom.

There’s also a decently-sized backyard that leads out to a two-car garage. And with parking space being a hot commodity in Toronto, there’s no doubt that would have been an added bonus to interested buyers.

Even though the house appears as if it would be entirely comfortable to live in as-is, the listing marketed the property with builders in mind. It points out that the home has a “charming facade to add on to” or that it’s “perhaps simply a building lot to create your modern masterpiece upon.”

But whether the new owners make any major changes to the property remains to be seen.