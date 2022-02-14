Toronto mansion with indoor basketball court and pool back on the market for $25M

After sitting on the market for several months with no buyers in sight, a jaw-dropping Toronto mansion is once again back on the market with a hefty price tag.

The home, located at 19 High Point Road in the exclusive Bridle Path neighbourhood, has every amenity you could ever need, including an indoor pool and basketball court, a home movie theatre, steam room, a private tennis court, and parking for 30 (yes, 30) cars. And it can all be yours for the price of $25,000,000.

The Toronto mansion first hit the market in April of last year, again with a $25 million asking price, but the listing was pulled after eight months with no sale.

Although it’s an ultra-expensive ask, for that price you’d get a massive 25,000-square-foot mansion, with six bedrooms and a whopping 12 bathrooms.

And in addition to all of its hotel-like amenities, the home also has an elevator and a backup generator, so even in a power outage, you can still watch your movies on the big screen and skip the stairs between floors.

And as if that wasn’t enough luxury packed into one residence, the palatial home also comes with the prestige of having been designed by famous Canadian-born and Toronto-based designer Brian Gluckstein.

When it comes to homes of this caliber, the buyer pool is much smaller than it is for your average Toronto home. So, not too surprisingly, it can take several months, or even years, to find a buyer.

Until that happens, we can all day dream about what it’d be like to be able to buy a mansion like this for ourselves.