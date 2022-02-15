Real EstateToronto HomesUrbanized

This Toronto mansion is up for rent for $53,500 a month (PHOTOS)

Feb 15 2022, 8:47 pm
Buying a mansion in Toronto is way out of most people’s budgets, but how about paying to rent one?

Well, not too surprisingly, it’s also wildly expensive.

A massive mansion at 20 High Point Road is currently up for rent, and it has just about every luxury feature you could want. There’s a sauna, tennis court, pool, elevator, and even a dance floor. And it can all be yours for $53,500 per month. For context, that’s $642,000 every year.

toronto mansion rent

The home is on a 2.16-acre lot and has five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and enough parking spaces for six cars.

Anyone driving up to the house would be immediately impressed with its circular driveway and a large fountain. And although the inside of the house appears a bit dated, it has so much space you likely wouldn’t even mind.

toronto mansion rent

The kitchen is huge with a large island and tons of counter space, and according to the listing, there’s even an exercise room, nanny’s quarters, games room, and a gardener’s apartment with a separate entrance.

toronto mansion rent

If paying rent doesn’t feel like enough of a financial commitment, the Toronto mansion is simultaneously up for sale with an asking price of $20,000,000. It last sold in 2007 for just $5.75 million and has been on and off the market since 2008 at varying price points.

