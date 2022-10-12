A town in Ontario is home to one of the world’s smallest jails.

Located in Tweed, just two hours outside of Toronto, the tiny jailhouse has been around for 124 years, and it remains a popular tourist spot today.

Tweed, for those unfamiliar, is slightly north of Nappanee aka the home of Avril Lavigne. The town has a population of roughly 6,000 people, according to the latest census.

The jailhouse is teeny tiny and considered “North America’s smallest jailhouse.” It measures 15.7 feet wide by 19.7 feet, just enough for three cells and a lobby. It operated for 50 years before closing due to a lack of local crime.

While Tweed may be home to the smallest jailhouse in North America, the smallest in the world is actually located on the Channel Island of Sark. Built in 1856, the barrel-roofed jail has two cells, one 6 feet by 6 feet, and the other measuring 6 feet by 8 feet.

According to Doors Open Ontario, even though the Tweed jailhouse is now used as a visitor information centre selling crafts and books, people can still get their picture taken behind bars. However, travellers have taken to TripAdvisor to say the jail was closed during their visit and weren’t able to enter inside.

North America’s smallest jailhouse in Tweed Ontario Canada. pic.twitter.com/2281IKqJbl — Richard (@Richsamstew) November 15, 2017

Don’t let it deter you from exploring Tweed, though, because the town has plenty to offer. The Eastern Ontario Trails can offer stunning views of fall foliage, while Potter Settlement Wines is a charming family-run winery where you can sip on some award-winning wine.