The Food District in Square One Shopping Centre is a surprisingly great spot for good eats in this city.

With new food pop-up concepts cycling through the food court all the time, it’s a great spot to try new things and check out the diverse culinary offerings.

Tut’s Egyptian Street Food, the popular Toronto-based chain with three other locations, started as a pop-up here before recently getting its permanent spot in Square One’s food court.

Tut’s specializes in Egyptian sandwiches in varieties like the Ferakh (with grilled chicken, onion, and coriander) and Kofta (grilled minced beef, pickled cucumber, and parsley). The menu also has a range of vegetarian options, including falafel and fried cauliflower.

You can also get add-ons like fries with dukka, garlic tomatoes, and mustard mint. Tut’s has a sweet option, too – the Sakalans sandwich features halva and cream.

The Food District at Square One will be hosting a bunch of other local food businesses as pop-ups through the spring and summer:

April 25 – 29: Riceballgirlz (Sicilian)

May 16 – 19: Riceballgirlz

May 20 – 29: The Good Good Sub

May 30 – June 9: Kumain Kitchen (Filipino-inspired)

June 10 – June 12 – Ensanemada

June 30 – August 28: Sambal (Indonesian)

The new Tut’s location at Square One is now open, located in the Food Central food court.

Tut’s Egyptian Street Food

Address: Food Central food court, Square One Shopping Centre, 100 City Centre Drive, Mississauga

Instagram