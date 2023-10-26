6 TTC subway stations will shut down for part of this weekend

TTC customers will have to navigate a significant subway closure this weekend when a stretch of the Line 1 Yonge-University between St. George and St. Andrew stations shuts down for track work.

Subway service will halt along this six-station stretch on Saturday, October 28, 2023, potentially leaving riders in the lurch for a big weekend of Halloween festivities.

Making matters worse, the TTC has opted to not run shuttle buses during the closure due to construction along the route, stating that the disruption caused by ongoing projects would “impact the consistency of service for the shuttle buses.”

The TTC advises riders to navigate the closure using the 510 Spadina streetcar from Spadina Station and transferring to a connecting eastbound route, like the 506 streetcar from College Station, the 505 streetcar out of Dundas Station, the 501 replacement bus from Queen Station, or the 504 streetcar route from King Station.

Alternatively, TTC passengers can bypass the closure via the Yonge branch of the Line 1 subway, via the Line 2 connection with St. George or by transfer at Bloor-Yonge Station.

Museum, St Patrick and Queens Park stations will be closed throughout the closure, while Osgoode, St Andrew, and St George will remain open for passengers to purchase or reload Presto fares.

Subway service on the stretch of Line 1 between St George and St Andrew stations will resume by 8 am on Sunday, October 29.