Apple TV+ subscriptions are getting pricier in Canada

Apple TV+ subscribers in Canada will soon see a change in their billing as the tech giant announces a price hike for its streaming service.

The monthly subscription fee will increase, marking the company’s first price hike since October 2022.

Apple says the price increase reflects the company’s strategy to enhance its services division.

Apple TV+ remains competitive in the streaming market, offering a diverse catalogue of original shows, movies, and documentaries. The service has earned critical acclaim for series like Ted Lasso and The Morning Show.

The service will release the critically acclaimed Martin Scorsese movie Killers of the Flower Moon and Ridley Scott’s Napoleon in November.

Apple TV+ subscribers will receive notifications about the new pricing, with details about how the changes will affect their subscriptions. For existing subscribers, the new rates will apply during their next billing cycle after the adjustment takes effect.

Apple has raised the prices of other services, each of which will be increased as of October 25 across Canada:

Apple TV+

$12.99 per month (up from $8.99)

$129 per year (up from $89)

Apple News+

$16.99 per month (up from $12.99)

Apple Arcade