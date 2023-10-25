Airbnb will be using AI to crack down on parties over Halloween

As Halloween creeps around the corner, Airbnb is rolling out a tech-savvy trick to ensure your holiday parties are drama-free.

The short version? They’ve called in the robots.

Airbnb is setting the stage for an actually spooky Halloween by deploying a state-of-the-art AI-driven anti-party system. Its mission? To squash those creepy unauthorized parties before they even start.

This cutting-edge system is like a digital bouncer of sorts. It’s equipped with AI and machine learning, analyzing booking attempts to spot potential party animals. It scrutinizes hundreds of clues, such as the length of the trip, the distance to the listing, and whether you’re the “last-minute Larry” of party-goers.

Airbnb is trying to crack down on the hordes of vampires, werewolves, and the odd zombie looking for a place to throw down. Airbnb’s AI system will ensure it doesn’t get too out of hand.

For guests looking to book reservations through Airbnb for Halloween, the following measures will be in effect across Canada and the US:

Restrictions on one-night and two-night reservations – Airbnb’s AI anti-party system will block certain one- and two-night entire home bookings that are identified as potentially higher risk for a party incident.

– Airbnb’s AI anti-party system will block certain one- and two-night entire home bookings that are identified as potentially higher risk for a party incident. Mandatory anti-party attestation – Guests able to make local reservations must attest they understand Airbnb bans parties and that, if they break this rule, they face suspension or removal from the platform.

“While disruptive parties are rare, we want to try to reduce the risk of them even more,” says Naba Banerjee, the head of trust and safety at Airbnb. “Our AI anti-party system is an important tool in helping us to do that, and we’re optimistic it will have a positive impact for our community and neighborhoods this Halloween.”

Airbnb isn’t just relying on AI, though. It’s getting the real-life heroes involved. Airbnb recently met with law enforcement from all across the US to share their party-prevention secrets. Airbnb is equipped with a law enforcement portal and even offers a 24/7 Neighborhood Support Line for nosy neighbours who want to drop the dime on wild house parties.

These measures are all part of Airbnb’s ongoing efforts to uphold its global party ban. Since the ban’s introduction in August 2020, Airbnb has seen a 55% decrease in party reports. In 2022, just 0.039% of reservations resulted in party allegations.

So, this Halloween, while you’re busy perfecting your costume, rest assured that Airbnb’s AI is busy keeping your temporary digs safe from those who aim to turn it into a haunted house.