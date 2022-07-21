NewsTransportation

Commuters beware: TTC subway signs are going through some changes right now

Itai Buenahora
Itai Buenahora
|
Jul 21 2022, 7:46 pm
JL Images/Shutterstock

Fellow commuters, it appears the TTC subway signage is going through some changes, and it may get a little confusing.

If you’ve travelled on the subway lately, you may have noticed some tweaks in the signage we’ve all grown accustomed to.

Veering away from the Northbound and Southbound directional labels, the signs are now transitioning to the names of stations that fall at the beginning or end of each line. For example, Southbound will now read Finch and Northbound will now read Vaughan.

Original TTC signage

Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

There are mixed emotions on Twitter among frequent commuters.

Although some of the old signs are still kicking around, the TTC is in the process of changing it throughout the entire subway system. The change has been years in the making, with plans dating back to the construction of the Vaughan Line 1 extension back in 2017.

The signage will now align with international transportation standards and will follow the streetcar network’s directional display. 

It may take some time to get acclimated with the TTC’s new ways, but we should, hopefully, adjust in due time. 

