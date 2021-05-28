TTC closing 16 stations along Line 1 throughout the weekend

The TTC is closing down service to 16 stations along Line 1 at various points this weekend to allow for signal system testing.

On Saturday May 29, Line 1 service at the nine stations between Eglinton and King stations will be suspended so that crews can carry out necessary Automatic Train Control signal system testing. Then on Sunday May 30, service at the seven stations between Sheppard-Yonge and Bloor-Yonge will be suspended for the same testing.

TTC will run shuttle buses in place of regular Line 1 subway service, and the buses will stop at each of the stations that are closing down.

Line 1: This Saturday only, there will be no subway service between Eglinton and King stations due to ATC signal system testing. Shuttle buses will run. pic.twitter.com/PEw7EOHP8L — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) May 27, 2021

Summerhill, College, and Queen stations will be fully closed on Saturday, but all other stations will stay open for PRESTO fare purchases and access to other transportation options. Line 2 at Bloor-Yonge and Line 4 at Sheppard-Yonge will still operate.

Line 1: This Sunday only, there will be no subway service between Sheppard-Yonge and Bloor-Yonge stations due to ATC signal system testing. Shuttle buses will run. pic.twitter.com/2cihYz7FIJ — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) May 28, 2021

Because King Station is not yet an accessible station, the TTC is asking customers travelling on Line 1 who require an accessible connection to get off at Union Station and ask a TTC customer service employee for assistance.