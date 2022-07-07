NewsCrime

Woman assaulted, knocked unconscious in another attack at Kipling Station

Natalia Buia
Natalia Buia
|
Jul 7 2022, 5:34 pm
Woman assaulted, knocked unconscious in another attack at Kipling Station
ACHPF/Shutterstock

Police are investigating another “random attack” after a woman in her 60s was assaulted at Kipling Station at 11:15 am Thursday morning.

According to police, a male suspect in his 30s approached the woman, knocked her unconscious and later fled the scene.

Kipling Station is the same location where just last month, a woman was doused with liquid and set on fire. The woman has since died of her injuries and the police are still investigating.

Following the incident, Toronto women have been raising concerns about their safety on the TTC through social media and sharing stories about the dangerous encounters they’ve had.

More to come…

Natalia BuiaNatalia Buia
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.