TTC increasing its service system-wide this September

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) announced on Monday that it plans to increase service system-wide when students go back to school in September.

In a release, the TTC outlined a number of measures that will be implemented next month in order to meet the increased ridership.

Come September, there will be 25% more subway trains running on Lines 1 and 2 during peak times on weekdays.

Service will be increased or restored on nearly 30 bus routes that serve post-secondary institutions and major transit corridors. Four routes will see new periods of express service.

Service will also be restored on almost all of the 900-series express bus routes, and new express routes are planned for October.

Express service will come to the 38 Highland Creek route with the establishment of the 938 Express. There will be new weekday, midday, and early evening service on the 960 Steeles West Express, and new weekday and midday service on the 941 Keele Express.

“We are doing everything we can as a city government to help kids go back to school safely this September,” said Mayor John Tory.

“That includes increasing TTC service across Toronto ahead of expected demand.”

The TTC said it would be communicating with school boards to determine hot spots, student volumes, and start and dismissal times.

Service will remain “flexible,” and will be adjusted to meet demand. The TTC noted that some vehicles will be deployed in real-time, and may not appear on schedules or apps.

The transit system said it is still seeing “record-low ridership” due to COVID-19. However, there has been an increase in customers over the last several weeks.

“As students and parents prepare for the back-to-school season, they can rely on the TTC to provide a safe and reliable experience,” said TTC Chair Jaye Robinson.

“We ask that students continue to follow COVID safety guidelines, including wearing a mask while on transit.”