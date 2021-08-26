GO Transit is ramping up service as commuters start to return

As students and employees are getting ready to possibly return to school and the workplace this fall, GO Transit announced that it’s ramping up weekday service to accommodate the impending demand.

Every GO Train line and most GO Bus lines will be affected by the changes, which will match, and in some cases exceed, what was offered before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of note, weekday express rail trips will return on the Kitchener and Lakeshore West lines, including one trip per day in each direction to Niagara Falls. And additional trips will be added to the Kitchener, Barrie, Stouffville, Lakeshore West, Lakeshore East, Milton, and Richmond Hill lines.

All of the changes will be as follows:

Lakeshore West

Additional trips between Oakville GO and Union Station, bringing 15-minute service in both directions for much of the day.

Resuming one weekday rush-hour trip in each direction between Niagara Falls and Union Station.

Four eastbound weekday morning departures from Hamilton GO Centre will now depart a few minutes earlier and run express between Clarkson GO and Union Station.

Four westbound weekday evening departures from Union Station will now depart 17 minutes later, run express between Union and Clarkson GO, then make all stops to Hamilton GO Centre.

On weekends, three new eastbound departures from West Harbour GO at 5:13 am, 6:13 am and 7:13 am.

The last Lakeshore West trip of the night in both directions will be replaced by bus service to support construction of the Hurontario LRT at Port Credit GO.

Lakeshore East

Reinstating the 6:20 pm weekday eastbound departure from Union Station.

Lakeshore East express trains are being temporarily paused to support construction work on expanding GO service, building the East Harbour transit hub, and the Ontario Line subway.

Kitchener

Five weekday express options for the morning rush into downtown, making all stops from Kitchener GO to Bramalea GO, then express to Union Station.

Three evening trips westbound from Union will run express to Bramalea GO, then make all stops to Kitchener GO.

New and reinstated weekday trips to and from Kitchener GO and Bramalea GO.

Some departure time changes.

Stouffville

Three additional southbound morning departures from Lincolnville GO and three additional northbound trips to Lincolnville GO in the afternoon and evening.

Some northbound trips will also be adjusted to maintain consistent service throughout the evening.

Richmond Hill

Reinstated weekday trips to bring back 30-minute service during morning and evening rush hours.

Two morning departure times will be adjusted.

Barrie

Reinstated morning southbound trips from Allandale Waterfront GO and new trips at 9:08 am and 1:08 pm.

One reinstated trip from Bradford GO at 7:06 am.

Six northbound new and reinstated trip extensions to Allandale Waterfront GO departing Union Station throughout the day.

Milton

Five eastbound and five westbound weekday rush-hour trips will offer 15-minute frequency in both directions.

Bus changes