TTC bus driver picks up suspect on the run from Toronto cops in wild video

A video making the rounds on social media shows yet another wild scene on the TTC, where a bus driver picked up a suspect on the run from Toronto police, then held the man captive until officers arrived to make an arrest.

The scene was captured by a passenger on the TTC’s 168 bus route on Monday afternoon around 3 pm, showing a man sprinting along Symington Avenue towards the bus stop at Adrian Avenue north of Dupont, where he frantically boards the vehicle.

“Yo, this man is running from the cops, and they’re about to open up the bus for him,” says the passenger filming the encounter. “This is Toronto,” jokes another passenger in the background.

The man on the run, wearing a green jacket, pot leaf-motif shirt, and colourful camo backpack, then boards the bus without paying a fare and instructs the driver, “Go, go!” as if speaking to a wheelman in a heist movie.

But the driver does not go. Instead, he patiently awaits the arrival of police, who are then filmed dragging the suspect off the bus as he pleads with the officers, “Listen, I didn’t call the ambulance.”

Regardless of whatever the whole ambulance thing is about, the man seen in the video is, at the very least, guilty of fare evasion, which carries a fine of up to $425.

The video is an alarming glimpse into life on the TTC amid a mental health crisis and an uptick in criminal incidents on public transit, and the type of potentially dangerous situations operators face on a daily basis.

The TTC’s Stuart Green confirms to blogTO that the operator stopped to pick up a customer when this second individual boarded.

“When the operator realized police were after someone, they held the bus, and police boarded almost immediately to remove the person they were after.”

When asked if drivers park buses during these incidents as protocol, Green says that the operator “would not have known this person was fleeing police,” and later filed a report as required.

Green adds that no passengers were reported injured during the incident.