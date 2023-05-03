18-year-old charged in alleged roofing scam and people have thoughts

Toronto police recently arrested an 18-year-old man who was allegedly involved in a roofing scam that cost a homeowner nearly $10,000.

Police said that on April 25, three men in the Coxwell Avenue and Danforth Avenue area approached a homeowner purporting to be roofers working on a neighbouring home.

The group claimed that they spotted some damage on the homeowner’s roof and offered to inspect it, to which the homeowner agreed.

After one man inspected the roof, the homeowner was given a quote for $18,500 and gave the group a deposit of $9,000 so that the repair work could start the next day.

Why do people still fall for this type of scam. Giving $9000 deposit to totally unknown people and giving more cash/money… am I missing something?? — Marc Desruisseaux (@LeDesruisseaux) May 2, 2023

The following day, a sub-contracted crew arrived and began working on the roof. The man who provided the initial quote returned and asked the homeowner for $3,000 to purchase supplies.

When the homeowner returned from the bank with the withdrawal, the man was gone and told the homeowner by phone to hand over the money to the new crew.

After speaking with some neighbours, the homeowner grew suspicious and called the police.

It’s hard enough to get a roofer to show up when you need one because they are so busy. I highly doubt any legitimate roofing company is doing door to door sales. Can’t believe people still fall for this scam. It’s not new. Use some common sense people!! — DogVadersMom (@dogvadersmom) April 26, 2023

In a separate incident just three days later, three men in the Eglington Avenue East and Bayview Avenue area were allegedly attempting to conduct a similar scam, but informed residents promptly called the police.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men, one of which was an “unsuspecting sub-contractor” and another who matched the description of the man involved in the first incident. Upon sight of police, the man fled but was arrested shortly after following a foot pursuit.

Why would you trust a very very young person with this job. Sad. — C77 (@Cate1771) May 2, 2023

In both instances, the men identified themselves as working for a company called “CO Roofing & Masonry” with a contact number of “647-767-0300.”

Stewart Millet, 18, of no fixed address, has since been charged with fraud over $5,000 and mischief – damage to property over $5,000.