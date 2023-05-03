Toronto is getting a new food hall this summer

A new food hall is gearing up to open in Toronto’s Financial District this summer.

The food hall, dubbed TABLE Fare + Social, announced on Wednesday that it will open on the fourth floor of the new CIBC Square office tower on a yet-to-be-confirmed date this summer.

The food hall will give the Financial District lunch rush and Scotiabank Arena crowds a new spot to dine amid the hustle and bustle of the city centre, promising patrons a “one-of-a-kind dining and social experience.”

TABLE will feature kiosks offering light and hearty food options across a range of cuisines, including local fare, Thai, and Japanese, all organized around a central bar offering cocktails and acting as a social hub.

Seating will open out onto an elevated park built into the complex, creating opportunities for al fresco dining with impressive city views.

No details about which specific restaurant brands will be available at the food hall have been made available at this stage. However, David Hoffman, general manager at CIBC Square, promises “a diverse mix of vendors, activities, and programming to create a truly extraordinary and memorable destination.”

“We look forward to seeing TABLE thrive and grow as a hub for social interaction, culinary exploration, and community engagement in Toronto,” added Hoffmann.

That social interaction would come in the form of year-round programming, including food tastings and cooking classes, as well as non-food-related events like trivia nights, live music, and pop-ups.

The food hall is the product of global real estate firms Ivanhoé Cambridge and Hines, who developed the office tower the new attraction will occupy. A second phase of the CIBC Square complex is currently under construction immediately to the north.

“We are committed to curating an exciting and diverse culinary experience that reflects the rich heritage and dynamic food scene in Canada,” says Sunita Mahant, head of social impact & inclusion, sustainable investments, at Ivanhoé Cambridge.

The new establishment will be open six days a week, serving busy crowds from Scotiabank Arena and other nearby destinations.