Trick-or-treating in Ontario? Here's what you should know this Halloween

Halloween is just days away, and many Ontarians plan to hit the streets for candy after trick-or-treating was all but cancelled last year.

While the province’s chief medical officer of health has given trick-or-treating the green light, he also had some words of caution and advised trick-or-treaters how to stay safe as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Trick-or-treaters

“Trick-or-treating should take place outdoors as much as possible,” Dr. Kieran Moore said at a press conference on October 7. “Be creative, fashion a face covering into your Halloween costume design, but remember a costume mask is no substitute for a proper face covering.”

He went on to say that people should be careful to avoid overcrowding the front door of homes where they are trick-or-treating and that they should make it a quick interaction. The province has also advised that kids don’t shout or sing for their treats, making for a quieter Halloween than usual.

Maintaining physical distancing is also important while trick-or-treating, and of course, if you’re showing any signs or symptoms of COVID-19, you should stay home.

Dr. Moore advised that for those giving out candy, make sure to only give out purchased, packaged treats. It’s not necessary to sanitize your Halloween haul before digging in!

If you’re handing out candy, it’s a good idea to set up a hand sanitizing spot near your front door so you can quickly sanitize between trick-or-treating groups.

Halloween partygoers

Dr. Moore said that those who plan to attend or throw, Halloween parties should do their best to maintain physical distancing, and wear a mask indoors. He added that opening windows at indoor gatherings can help improve ventilation.

“If you gather indoors with people from multiple households who are unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or you don’t know whether they’ve been vaccinated, wear a face covering and physically distance,” said Dr. Moore.

It’s always good practice to have some soap or hand sanitizer around so everyone can keep their hands clean, especially if there’s a communal candy bowl.

So, grab your pillowcase and your finest costume and make this a Halloween to remember!