Popular Toronto Italian restaurant to reflect 1996 prices for one day

A Toronto Italian restaurant is going back to the ’90s for one day only and will be reflecting its prices on what they were 25 years ago.

Talk about a deal!

Trattoria Nervosa will be celebrating its 25th anniversary on June 23, and in honour of the day, it will be charging customers what its menu items would have cost back in 1996.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trattoria Nervosa (@nervosato)

All day long, they’ll have $6 pizza and $8 pasta. They’ll feature all of the favourites for a really good deal.

Red or white wine? It’ll be priced at $5, $14 for half a litre and $27 for a litre. For the full list of menu items, click here.

This deal is only available for patio dine-in and pick-up on June 23 – no delivery.

When: July 23 from 12 pm to 9 pm

Where: 75 Yorkville Avenue