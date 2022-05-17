The cost of living in Toronto has risen 38% since 2021

If you feel like it has gotten more expensive to live in Toronto, you’re not wrong.

According to data from LowestRates.ca, the cost of living for Toronto homeowners has risen 38% since 2021, while renters in the city have seen a year-over-year increase of 14%.

With record inflation driving up the price of everyday purchases from groceries to transit and interest rates on the rise, Toronto homeowners need to spend at least $6,700 per month to live in the city — roughly $1,800 more than last year.

Renters need to spend at least $3,400 per month to make ends meet in Toronto, a $400 increase from 2021.

The site, which helps Canadians compare insurance, credit card, mortgage, and loan rates, found that costs have risen even more for Torontonians that drive instead of taking transit.

Homeowners who use a car must earn at least $122,550 before tax to live in Toronto, a staggering year-over-year increase of 34%. Renters who drive must earn at least $52,850 before tax, an increase of 16%.

In addition to housing, transportation and groceries, the cost of gym memberships, entertainment, and phone and internet bills are included in the new cost of living estimates.