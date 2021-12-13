Toronto Public Health has updated its guidelines for anyone in attendance at December 5’s Raptors vs. Wizards game at Scotiabank Arena.

On Friday, the public health agency flagged the game as a potential COVID-19 exposure site and advised anyone in attendance to monitor for symptoms and test if any develop.

Since then, they have quietly updated the guidance. They are now advising everyone who went to the game to get tested for COVID-19 immediately and isolate until they get their test results, regardless of symptoms. There were likely more than 19,000 people in attendance at the game, not including Scotiabank Arena staff.

It is not immediately clear when the guidance was updated. If you need to book a test, click here.