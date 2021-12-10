Fans that attended recent Raptors game advised to monitor for COVID-19

Toronto Public Health has flagged a recent Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards game as a potential COVID-19 exposure site.

The game was held at Scotiabank Arena on December 5. Toronto Public Health announced the exposure on Friday.

Anyone who attended the game, from 6 pm to the game’s end, is advised to monitor for symptoms and get tested and isolate immediately if any develop.

Scotiabank Arena has been operating at full capacity since mid-October. The arena can seat more than 18,000 fans. While fans are advised to wear masks indoors, they are allowed to remove them for eating and drinking.

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, recently expressed concern about maskless fans at sporting events in the city.