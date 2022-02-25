Toronto’s Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) devices have had a busy few months, issuing tens of thousands of tickets across the city.

In the last three months of 2021, the devices issued 54,391 tickets, according to the City. October saw 15,687 tickets issued, while November saw a bit of a dip with 11,516 tickets issued. December saw the majority of tickets handed out with a total of 27,188 tickets issued.

According to the City, December’s high number of tickets is due to the automated machines being used on more arterial roads and the machines being deployed in new locations throughout October and November.

While some people learned their lesson after their first automated ticket was issued, others did not. In October, there were 856 repeat offenders, with one getting seven tickets in the mail. In November, there were 1,109 repeat offenders with one lucky driver receiving 20 tickets in the mail. In December, there were 2,211 repeat offenders, and yet another driver got 20 tickets.

The devices are installed near schools and community zones in an effort to establish Vision Zero Road Safety.

“We’ve said it again and it’s worth repeating: Speed limits are not suggestions; they are the law. Anyone choosing to speed is endangering themselves and putting the lives of those around them at risk, especially schoolchildren and other vulnerable road users,” Councillor Jennifer McKelvie said in a statement.

The City said that the machines have caught 392 drivers going more than 50 km per hour over the speed limit since their installation. The highest speed caught on the devices was someone going 146 km per hour in a 50 km per hour zone on Martin Grove Road. Instead of a ticket, drivers caught going at excessive speeds will receive a summons to appear in court.