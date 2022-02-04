Toronto is getting even more speed cameras on its streets

Toronto streets are about to get even more speed cameras after City Council approved 25 additional machines during its Thursday meeting.

The new Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) cameras will bring the city’s total up to 75. The 50 existing cameras are already spread out across Toronto’s 25 wards, with two cameras per ward. The 25 additional ASE devices will be similarly distributed, with one camera going to each ward.

“It’s clear that when these cameras go up, drivers slow down,” said Mayor John Tory. “Today’s decision by City Council will ensure a total of 75 speed cameras will now be delivering enforcement and start the work needed for a larger expansion of this program. We also continue to take other concrete steps towards reducing speeding in our city through lowering speed limits, improving road design, increased police enforcement and public education.”

City Council directed Toronto Transportation Services to immediately advance the work on the ASE expansion so that the speed cameras could be installed at the earliest possible date. They are expected to be operational sometime this year.

Existing speed cameras, which began enforcement in July 2020, are installed near schools in Community Safety Zones. Last year alone, they issued 251,410 tickets. According to the City, preliminary data has shown increased compliance and reduced speeding in these areas.

The City also requested that the Province authorize the use of an Administrative Penalty System (APS) for both speed cameras and red light cameras, which the City says will allow for faster processing timelines and online service delivery. If approved by the Province, the APS is expected to be implemented in 2023.