This Toronto speed camera gives out the most tickets in the city

Toronto has 50 different speed cameras all over the city, but there’s one in particular that’s responsible for a whopping 13% of all tickets.

The City of Toronto released its September data for the Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) devices on Friday, revealing that a total of 21,242 speeding tickets were issued throughout the month.

One camera, on the border of Scarborough and East York, issued by far the most tickets that month. Located at Victoria Park Avenue near Tiago Avenue, the ASE there gave out 2,664 tickets — 13% of all the tickets from September.

Overall, there was an uptick in the number of speed camera tickets issued in September compared to previous months, something the City attributes to there being more drivers on the road as students return to in-person classes. In July, 18,619 tickets were issued and in August, 18,114 were given out — both roughly 3,000 tickets less than in September.

There were 926 repeat offenders in September, with two drivers, in particular, receiving five tickets each for speeding on Bamburgh Circle and Military Trail in Scarborough.

All of Toronto’s speed cameras have now been rotated to new locations near schools and Community Safety Zones, with the exact locations selected based on data that indicates where issues with speeding exist. The new locations are as follows: