This Toronto speed camera gives out the most tickets in the city
Toronto has 50 different speed cameras all over the city, but there’s one in particular that’s responsible for a whopping 13% of all tickets.
The City of Toronto released its September data for the Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) devices on Friday, revealing that a total of 21,242 speeding tickets were issued throughout the month.
One camera, on the border of Scarborough and East York, issued by far the most tickets that month. Located at Victoria Park Avenue near Tiago Avenue, the ASE there gave out 2,664 tickets — 13% of all the tickets from September.
Overall, there was an uptick in the number of speed camera tickets issued in September compared to previous months, something the City attributes to there being more drivers on the road as students return to in-person classes. In July, 18,619 tickets were issued and in August, 18,114 were given out — both roughly 3,000 tickets less than in September.
There were 926 repeat offenders in September, with two drivers, in particular, receiving five tickets each for speeding on Bamburgh Circle and Military Trail in Scarborough.
- You might also like:
- A car already got stuck on the new Eglinton Crosstown LRT tracks (VIDEO)
- You can buy an entire Greyhound Canada bus at upcoming Toronto auction
All of Toronto’s speed cameras have now been rotated to new locations near schools and Community Safety Zones, with the exact locations selected based on data that indicates where issues with speeding exist. The new locations are as follows:
- Kipling Avenue south of Snaresbrook Drive (Etobicoke North)
- Silverstone Drive north of Avening Drive (Etobicoke North)
- The Westway west of Brampton Road (Etobicoke Centre)
- Montgomery Road near Loyalist Road (Etobicoke Centre)
- Birmingham Street west of Kipling Avenue (Etobicoke-Lakeshore)
- Royal York Road north of Coney Road (Etobicoke-Lakeshore)
- Priscilla Avenue south of Dundas Street West (Parkdale-High Park)
- Jane Street south of Weatherell Street (Parkdale-High Park)
- Lawrence Avenue West east of Martini Drive (York South-Weston)
- King Street south of George Street (York South-Weston)
- Sheppard Avenue West east of Buckland Road (York Centre)
- Faywood Boulevard near Norcross Road (York Centre)
- Jane Street north of Clair Road (Humber River-Black Creek)
- Yorkwoods Gate east of Jane Street (Humber River-Black Creek)
- Glenmount Avenue near Madoc Drive (Eglinton-Lawrence)
- Avenue Road south of Caribou Road (Eglinton-Lawrence)
- Dufferin Street north of Norton Avenue (Davenport)
- Oakwood Avenue near Biggar Avenue (Davenport)
- Queens Quay West east of Bathurst Street (Spadina-Fort York)
- Givins Street south of Argyle Street (Spadina-Fort York)
- Davenport Road near Bishop Street (University-Rosedale)
- Beverley Street near D’Arcy Street (University-Rosedale)
- Bathurst Street near Ardmore Road (Toronto-St. Paul’s)
- Arlington Avenue south of Durham Avenue (Toronto-St. Paul’s)
- Queen Street East near Sackville Street (Toronto Centre)
- Isabella Street west of Sherbourne Street (Toronto Centre)
- Donlands Avenue near Memorial Park Avenue (Toronto-Danforth)
- Westwood Avenue west of Carlaw Avenue (Toronto-Danforth)
- Lawrence Avenue East east of Mildenhall Road (Don Valley West)
- Banbury Road near Portsmith Road (Don Valley West)
- Scarsdale Road south of York Mills Road (Don Valley East)
- Wallingford Road north of Cassandra Boulevard (Don Valley East)
- Victoria Park Avenue north of Old Sheppard Avenue (Don Valley North)
- Brian Drive north of Clydesdale Drive (Don Valley North)
- Senlac Road south of Horsham Avenue (Willowdale)
- Cactus Avenue north of Moore Park Avenue (Willowdale)
- O’Connor Drive near Wakunda Place (Beaches-East York)
- Cosburn Avenue west of Binswood Avenue (Beaches-East York)
- Kingston Road east of Chine Drive (Scarborough Southwest)
- Cathedral Bluffs Drive south of Kingston Road (Scarborough Southwest)
- Birchmount Road south of Ellendale Drive (Scarborough Centre)
- Dewey Drive east of Pharmacy Avenue (Scarborough Centre)
- Warden Avenue south of Glen Springs Drive (Scarborough-Agincourt)
- Lockie Avenue east of Donalda Crescent (Scarborough-Agincourt)
- Finch Avenue East west of Neilson Road (Scarborough North)
- Nugget Avenue east of Transfer Place (Scarborough North)
- Bellamy Road North south of Northleigh Drive (Scarborough-Guildwood)
- Brimorton Drive near Amberjack Boulevard (Scarborough-Guildwood)
- Manse Road near 292 Manse Rd. (Scarborough-Rouge Park)
- Wickson Trail west of Brenyon Way (Scarborough-Rouge Park)