5 things to eat at the T.O food and drink fest this weekend

Toronto’s massive three-day food and drink festival is back this weekend and it is packing a punch when it comes to food offerings.

TO Food and Drink is in the city from April 22 to 24 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Attendees have the chance to try some delicious eats from over 150 of the best food and drink brands.

Here are a few top spots to check out this weekend:

The Hungry Moon

The Hungry Moon has introduced a new special available for this weekend only. Take a bite out of the Mac and Dog. It’s a Filipino red juicy hotdog with mac and cheese, tomatoes topped with jalapeño cheese sauce and sprinkled with bacon bits.

Now that’s a hot dog.

Savour Ontario

Take a walk down the “Meet the Makers” aisle, and check out Savour Ontario. Stop by and sample delicious local Ontario cheeses expertly paired with a selection of Ontario wines.

Slayer Burger

Don’t get burned as you take a bite out of Slayer Burger’s The First Degree Burger. It features a Wagyu patty, crispy prosciutto, charcoal bun, crispy onions, baby arugula, grilled gouda with black truffles and slayer sauce. Check out their food truck this weekend.

The Daily Dumpling Wonton Co.

The Daily Dumpling Wonton Co. will serve up steamed dumplings and sauces for your enjoyment. If you fall in love with them, they’ll also have frozen dumplings to go.

Reggie’s Rolls

Experience bold and mouthwatering flavours with Reggie’s Rolls. They’re deep-fried fusion-filled rolls inspired by Tamil and worldly flavours. Try Reggie’s Crunchy Pizza filled with pepperoni, melted mozzarella cheese, chill flakes, tomato sauce and italian breadcrumbs.

