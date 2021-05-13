Five Toronto workplaces ordered to close after staff contract COVID-19

Toronto Public Health (TPH) has ordered five workplaces across the city to close in varying degrees after multiple workers test positive for COVID-19.

The health authority has fully closed Oakdale Kitchen, which has reported 15 virus cases, and Serano Bakery, which has seen 16 cases.

Deltera Inc., Supremex Inc., and The Moro Group Inc. have been ordered to partially close. The businesses have reported outbreaks of 12, nine, and 17 cases, respectively.

A “partial closure” involves the mass dismissal of a shift or work area, rather than a full closure that mandates that an entire workplace shut down.

Closure notices were issued to the aforementioned workplaces between April 29 and May 11 under a new Section 22 order that took effect on April 23. They will remain shut for 10 days.

The order, which has also been issued in Peel Region, allows the health unit to close a workplace when a “cluster” of five or more employees test positive for COVID-19 within a 14 day period and have “reasonably acquired” the infection at work.

To date, the City of Toronto has reported 158,702 COVID-19 cases and 3,224 virus-related deaths.