Popular Toronto bakery temporarily closed after employees test positive for COVID-19

A popular Toronto bakery announced they will be closed for two weeks after a family member and some employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Serano Bakery, located at 830 Pape Avenue, shared an Instagram post on Monday thanking their followers for the support throughout the pandemic and informing them of the closure.

“It is with the utmost sadness to announce that someone in our family along with some bakery staff have contracted COVID,” said Serano Bakery.

In a follow-up Instagram post shared on Tuesday, Serano Bakery said the family member began to feel sick on May 1 and didn’t go to work for the following two days.

Three more employees who worked on May 1 and May 2 confirmed testing positive for COVID-19.

The company said all precautions were taken to disinfect the store and will also give their staff from both the bakery and café, located at 1055 Pape Avenue, a two-week break. They plan to reopen on May 19.

Serano Bakery has served the Danforth community for the last 27 years and has become a beloved spot for fresh pastries and treats.