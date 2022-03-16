Toronto woke up under a heavy blanket of fog (PHOTOS)

Could you see out of your window this morning? Visibility in Toronto is pretty low after heavy fog moved in overnight.

Whether you’ve left the house or not, you’ve probably noticed the fog still hovering over the city. Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory warning that some areas could have zero visibility.

Toronto loves a landscape shot, so it’s no surprise that a number of people took photos of the fog reaching across the horizon.

Earlier in the morning, the fog was described as “freezing fog” as temperatures were below zero. Luckily it’s warmed up a bit, but it’s still a damp one today. If temperatures hover around freezing, watch out for ice as the fog can make things slippery.

People in tall buildings had very little view this morning, you can barely see the nearby buildings.

Environment Canada said that the fog is expected to clear up through the morning.

The Toronto fog rolled in overnight. There’s a whole city behind there! 😂 pic.twitter.com/PpTE0QLk9D — Gail Picco (@gailpicco) March 16, 2022

They weren’t joking about zero visibility! One Torontonian woke up unable to see a thing beyond their balcony railing.