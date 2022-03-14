It's going to be positively balmy in Toronto this week

Double digit temperatures are in store for Toronto this week so bust out the shorts and sun dresses and soak up some sun!

According to The Weather Network, a high pressure system is going to bring some warm air to Toronto. Thursday is expected to be the warmest day by far, with a high of 17°C. This is much higher than seasonal temperatures, which the forecast says are usually about 4°C during the day.

If Thursday does indeed bring temperatures to 17°C, it will be the warmest St. Patrick’s Day in the city since 2016, when it was 14°C. This will certainly make for one serious celebration as many pre-COVID St. Patrick’s Day events return.

Things cool off slightly after Thursday but will remain above seasonal temperatures throughout the weekend. The Weather Network calls for rain in the forecast on Friday night and into Saturday, so if you’re headed out make sure you pack your umbrella!

Unfortunately, the forecast also predicts that this is a false-start to spring and that cooler temperatures will return to the city soon enough. The Weather Network says that cold weather will persist throughout much of March and April, delaying the start to spring.

While the mild temperatures aren’t expected to last, that’s even more reason to make sure you get out and enjoy them after what has felt like a terribly long winter.