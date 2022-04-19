Toronto could see wind gusts up to 80 km/h on Tuesday afternoon

Toronto is under a special weather statement as strong winds are expected to pick up on Tuesday afternoon.
Environment Canada issued the statement on Tuesday morning. Wind gusts could be as strong as 70 to 80 km per hour.
According to the weather agency, the strong winds will persist through the evening and ease sometime before midnight.
They are warning that the winds are strong enough to toss objects and break tree branches. There is also a risk of power outages.