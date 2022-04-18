NewsWeather

Torontonians complaining about mid-April snow is peak Toronto (VIDEOS)

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
Apr 18 2022, 9:42 pm
nancyb178/Instagram

It’s a sad night in Toronto as mid-April snow descends on the city, and Torontonians have taken to social media to complain.

The Weather Network warned that a hot mess of a system was set to move through Ontario and Quebec, potentially causing commute headaches on Tuesday.

While there was mixed precipitation, some parts of the city are set to receive between five to 10 cm of snow, with Environment Canada calling for about 2 cm of snow to fall on Toronto, with snow and rain ending overnight.

toronto snow

Toronto Forecast/Environment Canada

While a mid-April snow dusting isn’t unusual for Toronto, it’s certainly not ideal.

Even a tiny bit of snow was enough for spring-starved Torontonians to complain.

Are you excited for one (potentially) last glimpse of snow, or do you wish spring would hurry TF up?

With files from Daily Hive Staff

