Torontonians complaining about mid-April snow is peak Toronto (VIDEOS)

It’s a sad night in Toronto as mid-April snow descends on the city, and Torontonians have taken to social media to complain.

The Weather Network warned that a hot mess of a system was set to move through Ontario and Quebec, potentially causing commute headaches on Tuesday.

While there was mixed precipitation, some parts of the city are set to receive between five to 10 cm of snow, with Environment Canada calling for about 2 cm of snow to fall on Toronto, with snow and rain ending overnight.

While a mid-April snow dusting isn’t unusual for Toronto, it’s certainly not ideal.

Even a tiny bit of snow was enough for spring-starved Torontonians to complain.

Snow storm in April?! Wtf is wrong with you, Toronto? pic.twitter.com/HDB87kgoA2 — Chloe Tse (@coldv) April 18, 2022

It was sunny ☀️ all day long and then suddenly Mother Nature decided to end the day like this ⤵️ #Spring #Toronto pic.twitter.com/R2p49hf1BJ — PatylAstrid K (@BlogByPA) April 18, 2022

Are you excited for one (potentially) last glimpse of snow, or do you wish spring would hurry TF up?

With files from Daily Hive Staff