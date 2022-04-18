Ontario is in for a wet and warm summer according to Farmers' Almanac

After a tumultuous winter and spring, so far, it’s only natural to wonder what Ontario’s summer weather is going to be like.

Sorry to say, the precipitation we’ve been seeing may plague us through the summer as well. The Farmers’ Almanac, which has been predicting weather patterns since 1818, has released its extended summer forecast, and it looks like Ontario is in for a warm and wet summer.

Temperature-wise, Ontario will certainly have some extremely hot days, but the Farmers’ Almanac is predicting a cool enough September to bring summer averages down to seasonal.

According to the extended forecast, much of the extreme heat this summer will fade after mid-August.

As for rain and thunderstorms, Ontario will see quite a few! The Farmers’ Almanac predicts a stormy Canada Day weekend with the potential for hail and tornadoes in Western Ontario.

So far, the Farmers’ Almanac isn’t calling for a stormy August long weekend, but they are recommending you hang out near a poolside, river or lake as temperatures are expected to soar.

Summer is just a couple of months away; are you ready?