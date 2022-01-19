Special weather statement in effect for Toronto ahead of deep freeze

From blizzards to freezing temperatures, it would seem Toronto is in for a week of wild wintery weather conditions as Environment Canada issues a special weather statement for the city on Wednesday morning.

The alert, posted at 8:48 on January 19, states that rising temperatures today will cause mass snowmelt across the city before freezing temperatures overnight cause slippery commuting conditions.

You might also like: Toronto deploys 600 road plows for cleanup after major snow storm

Toronto snowstorm left some drivers stuck on Highway 401 for over 10 hours

“Above freezing temperatures have spread across southern Ontario this morning, and highs today are expected to be in the low to mid-single digits,” the statement reads. “Late this afternoon, a cold front will push through the region, which will cause temperatures to abruptly drop below freezing in time for the evening commute.”

As the day progresses into the evening, Environment Canada recommends caution when travelling. Highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Moving into the latter half of the week and weekend, the city will continue to experience temperatures well below freezing ranging from -12°C, with a feels like temperature of -19°C on Thursday to -6°C feeling like -12°C on Sunday.

Stay warm, Toronto!