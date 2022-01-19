News

Special weather statement in effect for Toronto ahead of deep freeze

Kamille Coppin
Kamille Coppin
|
Jan 19 2022, 3:25 pm
Special weather statement in effect for Toronto ahead of deep freeze
Elena Berd/Shuttersetock

From blizzards to freezing temperatures, it would seem Toronto is in for a week of wild wintery weather conditions as Environment Canada issues a special weather statement for the city on Wednesday morning.

The alert, posted at 8:48 on January 19, states that rising temperatures today will cause mass snowmelt across the city before freezing temperatures overnight cause slippery commuting conditions.

“Above freezing temperatures have spread across southern Ontario this morning, and highs today are expected to be in the low to mid-single digits,” the statement reads. “Late this afternoon, a cold front will push through the region, which will cause temperatures to abruptly drop below freezing in time for the evening commute.”

Toronto weather statement

The Weather Network

As the day progresses into the evening, Environment Canada recommends caution when travelling. Highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Moving into the latter half of the week and weekend, the city will continue to experience temperatures well below freezing ranging from -12°C, with a feels like temperature of -19°C on Thursday to -6°C feeling like -12°C on Sunday.

Stay warm, Toronto!

Kamille CoppinKamille Coppin
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT