Summer heat is here! It's going to feel like 40°C in Toronto this weekend

Toronto summers have a habit of getting way too hot way too fast, and this year is no exception.

The Weather Network says the temperature could feel like 40°C on the first official weekend of summer.

On Saturday there’s a risk of a thunderstorm and it will feel like 35°C. By Sunday the rainclouds are expected to clear and it will be sunny skies bringing sweltering temperatures that feel like 40°C with the humidex.

Nighttime lows are expected to only cool down to 22°C.

The heat is scheduled to stick around next week too, with Monday feeling like 39°C and Tuesday feeling like 35°C.

Turning on the fan and heading down to the water can be good ways to cool off. There are many beaches in Toronto to choose from and many more outdoor public pools that are completely free to use.