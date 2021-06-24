Real EstateToronto HomesUrbanized

The 5 most affordable Toronto homes with yards that are for sale right now

|
Jun 24 2021, 1:21 pm
The 5 most affordable Toronto homes with yards that are for sale right now
Century 21 Innovative Realty Inc.

Buying one of the many homes that Toronto has to offer can oftentimes mean compromising on space with yards, in particular, being a highly desirable but expensive commodity.

But for some homebuyers, outdoor space is non-negotiable. Some might think this means they’ll have to pay way over the average asking price of a Toronto home, but that doesn’t necessarily have to be the case.

As it turns out, you can still find some relatively affordable homes (for Toronto, anyway) that have yards. Although some are certainly smaller than others, when it comes to city living, any amount of outdoor space makes a huge difference.

Below are the most affordable Toronto homes with yards that are for sale right now.

2 Hilldale Road – $599,000

toronto homes yards

Keller Williams Portfolio Realty Inc.

  • Two bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • No parking
  • Fully fenced private yard

147 – 270 Timberbank Boulevard – $648,000

Century 21 Atria Realy Inc.

  • Three bedroom
  • Four bathroom
  • Two parking
  • Fully fenced private yard

98 – 25 Easterbrooke Avenue South – $648,800

toronto homes yards for sale affordable

Real One Realty Inc.

  • Three bedroom
  • Two bathroom
  • One parking
  • Private yard

 

18 – 270 Timberbank Boulevard – $649,000

Bay Street Group Inc.

  • Three bedrooms
  • Three bathrooms
  • Two parking
  • Fully fenced private yard

6 Green Spring Drive – $699,000

Century 21 Innovative Realty Inc.

  • Three bedroom
  • Two bathroom
  • Three parking
  • Fully fenced private yard

