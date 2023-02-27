Winter weather advisory in effect for Toronto ahead of wicked snowstorm

Toronto’s weather is expected to go from “ugh” to “ARGH” this afternoon with the arrival of yet another winter storm in southern Ontario.

The approaching Colorado low is so potent, in fact, that meteorologists are already warning of its “disruptive” potential and urging drivers to stay off the roads.

“Snow heavy at times with total accumulations of 5 to 10 cm,” reads a winter weather travel advisory issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada Monday morning.

“Peak snowfall rates of 2 to 4 centimetres per hour, particularly during the evening commute. Reduced visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow and slippery surfaces due to accumulating snow.”

Below are the freezing rain warnings, special weather statements & winter weather travel advisories currently in effect for southern Ontario!

The advisory, upgraded from a special weather statement that was previously in effect, warns that both Monday and Tuesday will be plagued by strong winds with gusts up to 60 km/h.

Snow is expected to begin falling late Monday afternoon or early in the evening and “may be heavy at times” before tapering off into drizzle or freezing drizzle early Tuesday morning.

“Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions,” warns ECCC.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.”