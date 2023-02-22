Winter storm warning in Ontario has everyone scrambling to get ready

A winter storm warning in Ontario is in effect.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued weather warnings for almost all of southern Ontario, including Toronto, where people are gearing up for the two-day winter storm.

According to the national weather agency, the storm is slated to start late this afternoon and continue into early Thursday morning. The alert warns of heavy snow and ice pellets, with total amounts expected to be anywhere from 10 to 15 cm in Toronto.

🧊 FREEZING RAIN 🧊 will be a major impact of this winter storm!

👇Below is a map depicting possible ice accretion due to freezing rain.

Areas in the 10 to 15 mm ice accretion range could see locally up to 20 mm.

Freezing rain warnings 👉 https://t.co/J5aRYniQpL#ONStorm #ONwx pic.twitter.com/TKsYAUABvO — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) February 22, 2023

The light snow will become heavy at times late this afternoon or early this evening and will eventually mix with ice pellets and may intermittently change to freezing rain tonight.

My advice to those in Southern Ontario…get your generators ready. #ONStorm #WinterStorm pic.twitter.com/ziKSCPgDRo — Chris Knox Photography (@ChrisKnoxPhotog) February 21, 2023

The wintry mix is expected to finally taper off early Thursday morning to patchy freezing drizzle, but another light mix of precipitation is also possible Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening.

Ice storm possible tomorrow through Thurs from London – Hamilton – Niagara. Power outages are likely and may last for several days in some areas. Have flashlights with spare batteries, non-perishable foods, bottled water and other supplies needed to shelter in place #ONStorm — Patricia Martel (@OntarioHazards) February 22, 2023

Although heavy snow in Toronto is nothing new, meteorologists across the province are advising commuters to slow down on travel and be mindful of rough road conditions.

Everyone in southern Ontario needs to be on guard for a winter storm later Wednesday, but the farther south you are, particularly along and south of Highway 401, is where to watch building threat for ice storm. Winds may enhance power outage risk through Thursday. #onstorm #onwx pic.twitter.com/ecz9pgKQnH — Nathan Howes TWN (@HowesNathan) February 19, 2023

In response, the TTC says it expects to shut down the Scarborough SRT around 7 pm tonight and replace the service with shuttle buses during the storm. The TTC is also taking 41 bus stops in hilly areas out of service at 5 pm.

The City’s warming centre at Metro Hall is also now open, and three other warming centres at Scarborough Civic Centre, Mitchell Field Community Centre, and Cecil Community Centre will open up at 7 pm tonight.

Additional City of Toronto warming centres will open today at 7PM. Warming Centres are available by walk-in. ➡️ Cecil Community Centre

➡️ Scarborough Civic Centre

➡️ Mitchell Field Community Centre Metro Hall is currently open. Learn more: https://t.co/IrqODdD4Mr pic.twitter.com/rAAJ4lTC5z — Alejandra Bravo (@BravoDavenport) February 22, 2023

Several Air Canada and West Jet flights out of Pearson have also been cancelled as a result of the winter storm.

If you’ve lived in Toronto long enough, you’ve probably had your fair share of experience with rough winter storms, but it’s always a good idea to limit travel and remain indoors if possible during this period.