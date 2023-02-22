NewsWeather

Winter storm warning in Ontario has everyone scrambling to get ready

Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
|
Feb 22 2023, 7:22 pm
Winter storm warning in Ontario has everyone scrambling to get ready
Winter Snow storm in Toronto night (Potifor/Shutterstock)

A winter storm warning in Ontario is in effect.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued weather warnings for almost all of southern Ontario, including Toronto, where people are gearing up for the two-day winter storm.

According to the national weather agency, the storm is slated to start late this afternoon and continue into early Thursday morning. The alert warns of heavy snow and ice pellets, with total amounts expected to be anywhere from 10 to 15 cm in Toronto.

The light snow will become heavy at times late this afternoon or early this evening and will eventually mix with ice pellets and may intermittently change to freezing rain tonight.

The wintry mix is expected to finally taper off early Thursday morning to patchy freezing drizzle, but another light mix of precipitation is also possible Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening.

Although heavy snow in Toronto is nothing new, meteorologists across the province are advising commuters to slow down on travel and be mindful of rough road conditions.

In response, the TTC says it expects to shut down the Scarborough SRT around 7 pm tonight and replace the service with shuttle buses during the storm. The TTC is also taking 41 bus stops in hilly areas out of service at 5 pm.

The City’s warming centre at Metro Hall is also now open, and three other warming centres at Scarborough Civic Centre, Mitchell Field Community Centre, and Cecil Community Centre will open up at 7 pm tonight.

Several Air Canada and West Jet flights out of Pearson have also been cancelled as a result of the winter storm.

If you’ve lived in Toronto long enough, you’ve probably had your fair share of experience with rough winter storms, but it’s always a good idea to limit travel and remain indoors if possible during this period.

Kimia Afshar MehrabiKimia Afshar Mehrabi
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.