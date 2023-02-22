The TTC is shutting down 41 bus stops and an entire transit line as winter storm hits Toronto

Toronto’s weather is turning nasty once again, prompting Environment and Climate Change Canada to issue a winter storm warning as the city braces for up to 15 cm of snow and ice pellets.

The storm is expected to hit much of southern Ontario this afternoon, starting as light snow that becomes heavier as Wednesday progresses, eventually turning into a hazardous mix of icy precipitation.

“Snow will become mixed with ice pellets and may intermittently change over to freezing rain tonight. The wintry mix will taper off early Thursday morning to patchy freezing drizzle,” reads the winter storm warning currently in effect for the City of Toronto.

“Another light wintry mix of precipitation is possible Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening.”

The forecast spells a messy commute for Toronto residents, who may have to contend with slippery highways, roads, parking lots and sidewalks.

Weather alert: Toronto is being impacted by a winter storm. Please take extra caution on the road, as the snow and ice can make for slippery driving conditions. If your vehicle ever comes in contact with downed lines, here’s what you should do: pic.twitter.com/wdb2Lfjqzx — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) February 22, 2023

“Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas,” warns Environment and Climate Change Canada. “If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

Taking public transit might seem like a better option than driving at face value, but taking the bus simply won’t be possible for some in the city as TTC officials scale back service on account of the storm.

“The following stops will be taken out of service at 5 pm February 22, until further notice,” reads a notice on the transit commission’s website.

“These stops are most impacted during severe weather, due to known icy trouble spots on hills.”

41 bus stops (https://t.co/E6OS50FP9M) will be out of service starting at 5 p.m., Feb 22, until further notice. These stops are most impacted during severe weather due to known icy trouble spots on hills. Visit our Service Alerts page for more info: https://t.co/xPiY1w587p pic.twitter.com/uCGFlXayh2 — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) February 22, 2023

A total of 41 bus stops, all listed here, will be taken out of service at 5 pm until weather conditions improve, and the Line 3 Scarborough SRT will be taken out of service at 7 pm until further notice.

“All Line 3 Scarborough service will be replaced by shuttle buses, due to the incoming storm,” said the TTC in a service alert Wednesday afternoon. “Buses will be running between Kennedy and McCowan Stations.”

The TTC says that it will be deploying more vehicles and operators to minimize any service disruptions. Snow clearing and anti-icing protocols will be in place for all public transit vehicles.