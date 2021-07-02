Thunderstorms expected to usher in warm, sunny weekend in Toronto
Jul 2 2021, 9:21 am
Toronto’s warm, sunny weekend will be heralded by thunder and lightning.
According to The Weather Network’s forecast, there’s a risk of thunderstorms on Friday afternoon, with storms lasting through this evening.
Any potential downpours should pass in time for a beautiful weekend.
Saturday and Sunday will see mainly sunny skies, with highs of 25°C and 24°C, respectively.
The sun will stick around to begin the new week, with the city expected to warm up to 30°C on Monday.
By Tuesday, though, thunderstorms return to the forecast.
Showers are expected to last until Thursday, with temperatures dropping to the low 20s.
The forecast is calling for mainly sunny skies, and a high of 25°C, to make a triumphant return by next Friday.