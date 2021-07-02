Toronto Police officer "intentionally" killed near City Hall

Toronto Police say an officer was “intentionally” killed while responding to a call in the early morning hours of July 2.

Toronto Police Chief James Ramer confirmed the news during a press conference on Friday morning.

“It is with profound sadness that I confirm the death of Constable Jeffrey Northrup of 52 Division,” Ramer said. Northrup was a 31-year veteran of the force.

Ramer said that Northrup was killed while responding to a call in a parking garage near Queen Street West and Bay Street.

While he and his partner were conducting an investigation, Northrup was struck by a vehicle.

“We believe this was an intentional and deliberate act,” Ramer said.

One man is in custody. The homicide squad is leading an investigation into the incident. Ramer said an update would be provided when “the appropriate” charges have been laid.

Northrup is survived by his wife, three children, and his mother.