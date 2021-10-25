NewsHalloweenWeather

Here's what the weather in Toronto will be like for Halloween this year

Oct 25 2021
Bandersnatch/Shutterstock

Trick-or-treaters rejoice! Not only is Halloween back after being cancelled last year, but it also looks like the weather will be sunny and mild.

While the city currently sits under a rainfall advisory, the rain will be out of its system before Halloween.

Don’t let the weather early this week fool you. According to The Weather Network, this Sunday’s Halloween could reach a high of 13°C with a mix of sun and clouds. After a soggy week, there’s only a 30% chance of rain for Halloween.

Halloween weather

Toronto forecast/The Weather Network

The temperature for Halloween is a bit above seasonal for this time of year. Say goodbye to the days of wearing a snowsuit under your costume!

November is predicted to usher in cooler temperatures, so even if you don’t plan on trick-or-treating, it might be in your best interest to get outside for a mild and dry fall day.

