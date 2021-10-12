Best Toronto neighbourhoods to go trick-or-treating this Halloween

Are you taking advantage of COVID-19 approved trick-or-treating this year?

After last year’s lacklustre Halloween, let’s hope 2021 will be one for the books! Whether you’re trick-or-treating with friends, your little ones or on your own, here are the best neighbourhoods in Toronto for trick-or-treating for candy and decorations.

Baby Point

Even the shops in this neighbourhood are getting ready for Halloween with giveaways and spooky treats! This west-end neighbourhood, located at Jane Street and Annette Street, always makes for a good candy haul with great views as there are many gorgeous homes in this neighbourhood.

Cabbagetown

One of Toronto’s most popular neighbourhoods, this area is known for its community spirit. In the past, many Cabbagetowners would go all out with their decorations, and already the neighbourhood is preparing for the big day. This is an excellent trick-or-treating spot to get a view of some fantastic decorations and get your hands on some great candy options.

Forest Hill

Forest Hill is bound to have some good candy; look at the houses! Whether you’re in it for decorations, candy or getting to peek inside the homes in one of Toronto’s most affluent neighbourhoods, this spot has something for every trick-or-treater.

Roncesvalles

This trendy and family-oriented neighbourhood loves to go all out for Halloween, so it is naturally a great place for trick-or-treating. While Roncesvalles may be a busier street, there are tons of quiet residential areas in the neighbourhood to make the most of Halloween.

Leaside

If you’re further north, check out Leaside around Bayview and Millwood. This is a pretty family-oriented neighbourhood, so you could end up with a pretty big haul here! With so many schools in the neighbourhood, there’s bound to be some good decorations to take in, too.

Bloor West/High Park

Within walking distance to High Park, Bloor West Village is home to many families, which means this area is one of your best bets for candies on the west end. Being so close to High Park for Halloween will mean you’ll also get to take in some beautiful fall leaves at their peak. And rumour has it that parts of the park might even be haunted if you dare to enter.

Harbord Village

Just west of the University of Toronto, Harbord Village is a perfect mix of residential and commercial properties. It’s also a popular trick-or-treating location in the heart of the city.

Rosedale

Among the ravines and parks in Rosedale are some of the city’s most sought-after residential streets. And with that comes fully-decked-out Halloween homes and lots of trick-or-treating opportunities.

Heddington Avenue

Each year, Heddington Avenue (near Avenue Road on Eglinton) attracts hundreds of trick-or-treaters on Halloween, thanks to its