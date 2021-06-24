An underused waterfront slip at the base of Parliament street may soon become a hot Toronto destination.

Earlier this year, Waterfront Toronto announced intentions to totally revitalize the area known as Parliament Slip. Newly released renderings and details provide a bit more clarity on how exactly the redevelopment will take shape.

The renderings show that where the slip meets the street, there will be a rock wall with a large outdoor pool just to the south of it. The public pool will also include either a small wading pool or a splash pad.

Moving towards the water, plans call for a WaveDeck to be built, which will also double as an amphitheatre with stepped seating. The WaveDeck will also have a canoe and kayak launch connected to it.

On the west side of the slip, stretching out into the lake will be a fixed pier that can accommodate water taxis or other future marine transportation.

And on the east side, there will be a 100-metre-long floating dock featuring a large restaurant and a number of small-scale vendors, such as pop-up restaurants and marina rentals.

The entire project is expected to cost $95 million, including the purchase of the slip, design costs, and construction costs. It is currently in a preliminary design phase, but according to Waterfront Toronto, construction is expected to begin in September 2022, with completion estimated to happen in summer 2025.