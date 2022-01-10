The City of Toronto is making it easier for some people to get their COVID-19 boosters as they ramp up clinics in target neighbourhoods.

The City said in a press release that they are working to reduce barriers for those who have had difficulties getting appointments or finding time to get vaccinated. It will specifically target neighbourhoods that have had low vaccination rates.

The City’s Team Toronto is reaching out to these neighbourhoods through a variety of clinics. These include postal code-specific clinics, clinics in Toronto Community Housing and special event vaccine clinics.

There will be 36 third dose clinics popping up in Toronto Community Housing over the next two weeks. These clinics will bring vaccines directly to Torontonians who need them, reducing the barriers to finding and commuting to available appointments.

In addition, there will be school-based clinics to ensure that students, staff and their families are able to get their vaccines before schools return. Schools are expected to reopen on January 17. Toronto has been holding school-based vaccine clinics since November.

#TeamToronto working to rapidly increase third dose uptake in specific neighbourhoods with lower #COVID19 vaccination rates News release: https://t.co/rdvLG8T47u — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) January 10, 2022

“Team Toronto has another 27 school-based clinics in focused neighbourhoods scheduled specifically for five to 11 year-olds, their family members, education and child care staff,” the press release reads.

Toronto hospitals will also help target specific neighbourhoods by offering clinics for certain postal codes and working with specific community groups to increase vaccination rates. There will also be culturally specific and special event clinics targeting racialized groups.

“A dedicated clinic for Black, African, and Caribbean communities will be held at the Jamaican Community Association Centre on January 16,” the City said.

Clinics aren’t the only way they’ll be helping get people vaccinated. Some 420 Team Toronto ambassadors will hit the streets in priority neighbourhoods to help get people vaccinated.

If you are still looking for an appointment and not in a priority neighbourhood, click here to find an appointment.