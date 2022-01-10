More than 350 TTC staff terminated as vaccine mandate takes effect

The Toronto Transit Commission’s vaccine mandate has officially kicked in, and 354 people have lost their jobs as a result.

The TTC announced their COVID-19 vaccine policy in August, giving staff several weeks to provide proof of vaccination and make necessary appointments. The deadline to provide proof of immunization was December 31.

The 354 people who were terminated as a result of not providing proof of vaccination had already been on unpaid leave since November 21. Services at the time had already been reduced to accommodate the absences.

The vast majority of TTC staff are fully vaccinated. A spokesperson for the transit agency said that the 354 people fired made up approximately 2% of TTC employees.

“Obviously, our hope was that everyone would agree with every credible expert and voluntarily comply with the policy. It’s truly unfortunate a very small number of people did not,” Stuart Green told Daily Hive in an email.