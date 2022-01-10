Ontario reports more than 2,400 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday

Ontario has changed the eligibility for publicly funded COVID-19 testing. As a result, the daily case numbers provided by Ontario Public Health are not an accurate reflection of how many cases there are in the province.

Ontario reports that 2,467 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Monday, and 438 people are in the ICU.

The province also reports 12 new deaths.

Not all hospitals report COVID-19 numbers over the weekend. Hospitalizations have risen by 48 since Sunday. ICU admissions increased by 26 since Sunday.

The seven-day rolling average for ICU admissions is now 349, up 322 from Sunday.

The province reports that there are at least 9,706 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. To date, Ontario has reported 10,378 deaths from COVID-19.