This Toronto two-bedroom is on the market for just $265,000

Toronto real estate prices are anything but cheap, especially if you’re looking for something with a bit more space like a two-bedroom. But as it turns out, if you wait long enough, something more reasonably priced may come on the market.

A two-bedroom unit inside of 4645 Jane Street, near the intersection of Shoreham Drive, is up for sale right now, and it has the surprisingly low listing price of just $265,000.

Although the low price is certainly the first feature any house hunter would notice, there are a few others that stand out, including the abundance of pink decor in the listing photos. Everything from the curtains, to the crown molding, to even the bathroom taps is pink.

The bright fabrics aren’t included in the sale of the unit, but a couple of other important features are: two refrigerators, and a washer and dryer. The kitchen also notably has a full-sized oven and stove.

The bedrooms appear to be fairly spacious and there’s even some outdoor space too, thanks to the balcony, although it does appear that there’s a satellite dish right outside of it, so the view might be slightly obstructed.

With the way the market is going, this two-bedroom will likely go over asking, but even with that considered, it could still be a great investment for any first-time Toronto buyer who’s willing to give the property a little TLC.